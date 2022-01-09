Umar Riaz Earnings From Bigg Boss Hindi 15

BB15: Umar Riaz, one of the most popular contestants, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. His elimination has shocked the audience, and he was eliminated as a punishment for his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Netizens are slamming Colors TV over Umar's unfair elimination. Umar Riaz has gained huge popularity outside the house, thanks to his game strategy.

Now, he is trending on social media platforms from day one. Umar won the finale ticket last week and was a VIP member of the house. Netizens are now asking the makers when Karan also kicked Pratik during the ticket to finale task, why didn't they evict him and targeted Umar.

Meanwhile, talking about Umar Riaz's earnings from Big Boss Hindi 15. As per reports, the makers reportedly paid him 40K per day. That means per week Umair earned Rs 3 lakhs, while the total amount he earned is said to be Rs 42 lakhs for 14 weeks. Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Pratik Sehajpal are left in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

According to sources, the makers are planning for a family week in tonight's episode, which means not contestants' family members, but a total of eight popular TV personalities will be entering the show to support their favorite contestant.