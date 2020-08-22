Actor Satyadev’s latest outing ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ became the talk of the town. Recently, the makers of ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ released the film on Netflix. People who have watched the movie are going gaga over ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’.

Since theatres are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movies are planning to release the films on OTT platforms. The demand for OTT platforms has been increased to a greater extent.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ have sold satellite rights for a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 crore.

It is learned that one of the Telugu leading channels has bagged the rights of the film.

‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’ is a remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram, directed by Venkatesh Maha who rose to fame with ‘C/0 Kancharapalem’ in Telugu.