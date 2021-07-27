The Ultimate Fight for Survival Come Alive First Time on Tamil Television

Chennai: Leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel - Zee Tamil, is known for its many remarkable and unique reality shows that have set a benchmark in the Tamil Television Industry. This year, for the first time in the history of South Indian Television Entertainment, the channel is set to unveil a one-of-a-kind show that brings together the best of reality, drama, and entertainment in the form of the world’s most successful reality show – Survivor, produced by the entertainment powerhouse - Banijay Asia.

Helmed by the production giant - Banijay, the franchise’s global success of Survivor is aptly reflected across every international adaptation of the show in multiple languages, resulting in a strong fan base world over.

The uniqueness of the show lies not only in the fact that it is going to happen in a beautiful natural environment but also in the magnificent Island that will be home to the show and the contestants. Here, the contestants must fight their might against the forces of nature. From the very basics of building a fire camp for warmth, or a tent from natural resources to scrounging for food and water, etc., the contestants will have to display extraordinary grit and determination to prove their mettle amidst all odds. Adding to the challenging environment, the contestants will be put through a variety of tasks wherein they fight against each other to win rewards and immunity from elimination. After all, this ultimate game of human survival is designed to truly test every aspect of a contestant’s mental and physical strength.

As the quest to uncover the identities of contestants begin, each from a different walk of life, the added element of surprise is the host who will not only take the viewers through the survival journey but act as a mentor and guide to the contestants during the tasks.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL, said, “As a channel, we have always committed ourselves to engage and entertain our audience with innovative content and variety in reality entertainment. The survivor would definitely set new benchmarks in reality show formats in India. From the production value to the portfolio of talent, Zee Tamil has truly embarked on a journey in partnership with Banijay Asia to redefine quality entertainment in the market”.

Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia added, “Survivor is a show that has a global fan base. The format is unique, adaptable, and has the potential to match audience sensibilities across the board. The Tamil industry has always been experimental and bringing a reality show of this nature will only broaden the genre further. Zee Tamil has always gone beyond when it comes to innovative content, and we’re excited to be partnering with frontrunners like them”

The promotional campaign for the Survivor launch will be rolled out soon and the show is all set to be launched on the Zee Tamil channel. The show episodes and the un-cuts from episodes can also be watched online on their OTT platform ZEE5.