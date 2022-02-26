Ukraine Connect to Prabhas' RadheShyam

Feb 26, 2022, 13:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prabhas was really excited about the story when I first narrated Radheshyam to him. He was especially kicked about the  variations of character in the movie

- Prabhas is the one who suggested that we change the backdrop from India to Italy

- We faced many obstacles during the covid first wave

- We have given an honest conclusion about palmistry, and related topic

- Social media is influencing the masses to a great extent

- Thaman has elevated the movie to next level with his amazing talent

- Prabhas and pooja are best looking pair

- A Majority of Radheshyam VFX works were done in Ukraine. However, all the works have been completed

- Before covid, we shot a majority of the film in Italy. But after the covid wave, we shifted the entire schedule from Italy to Hyderabad, we recreated italy in Hyderabad to finish the shoot.


