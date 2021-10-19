Udaariyaan Serial Written Update Today Episode October 19: Jass Attacks Tejo

In today's episode of Udaariyaan, Khushbeer and family enjoy at the carnival during Raavan dahan. Jasmine feels happy inside on seeing Tejo as the latter is going to land in a soup after Jass entry. She can;t wait to see the smile disappear on Tejo’s face. Jasmine sends Tejo alone to buy ice cream for Candy where Jass follows her. Jass hurts Tejo saying she ruined his life and tells her she is still his wife not Fathe’s and warns her against telling Fathe’s family about him. Tejo tries to escape from Jass but he hurts Tejo with knife.

The family realises that Tejo has gone missing. Fathe and Simar search for Tejo, but are unable to find her. Later, Fathe finds Tejo on the ground bleeding. Fathe and Simar take Tejo to the house and do fast aid.