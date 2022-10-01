Udaariyaan Actors Fateh And Tejo to Enter Bigg Boss 16 House as Contestants

Bigg Boss 16 is all set for a grand launch today at 9.30pm on Colors TV. The show makers have been releasing the promos for the grand premiere and hinting to viewers about contestants who are entering the BB16 house.

In the recent promo, we can see Udaariyan stars Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta on the Bigg Boss 16 stage. With this news, Udaariyan fans can't wait to see them together again in Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have a massive fan following for their roles as Fateh and Tejo. Salman Khan asks Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta about their relationship status. Priyanka Chahar Choudary says that they are best buddies, though they are not in touch.

In a funny way, Salman Khan pulls Ankit Gupta's leg. It uis known that Colors TV got huge TRPs because of the perfect chemistry between the lead characters—Fateh and Tejo in Udaariyaan. Now, their entry might make Bigg Boss 16 more interesting.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta entertained the audience with their respective roles in Udaariyaan, but Bigg Boss 16 is a reality show where viewers will see their real personalities in the house. We are sure the popularity of the two actors--Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will double after their Bigg Boss stint.

Check out the promo: