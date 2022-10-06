UAE-based Pop Singer Neha Pandey’s Exclusive Interview With Sakshi Post

Neha Pandey, is a popular name in the UAE pop music scene and is credited to be the first Indian female artist & singer-songwriter to create original Arabic songs. She recently released her new single titled Dil Mein Baje, released on 9XM in India. This also marked Neha's first-ever collaboration with renowned Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed. She made her Bollywood singing debut in 2017 with Humdard in the film Dobaara.

P Charitha spoke to Neha Pandey to know more about her songs and future musical projects in an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post...

Hi Neha ! Congrats on the new single Dil Mein Baje! How has the response been?

In the era where responses are measured via digital hits and numbers, it has been appreciated organically and realistically, though I want to see it grow a lot more.

Can you please introduce yourself to the Hyderabad readers?

I am a global desi, Indian at heart. A creative powerhouse, artist, mom to Aren, influencer/entrepreneur, with a keen interest in beauty and fashion - based between UAE, UK and India. I love Hyderabadi halwa, shahi tukra and payasam (sweet tooth).

Have you trained in any form of classical music?

Yes, initial training was in Lucknow – Indian classical moved to church/gospel singing and exposure to Arabic music. These three have had a major influence on my singing style. My training background along with influence from my parents, who were musicals with Indian classical inclination, with some family members getting degrees in the same.

Who are your favourite singers, and musicians – In Bollywood and the West?

I have a huge list and there are plenty of artists I want to work with. AR Rehman and Amr Diab are perhaps 2 of my current favourites. I wished to collaborate with MJ but he is no more. It is a massive wish list for me.

You are the first Indian to sing straight-up Arabic songs, how is the Arabic pop fusion scene like in Dubai?

It was an ecstatic and fulfilling experience to sing in Arabic and be labelled as the first Indian female to create her own Arabic songs and get worldwide media recognition.

How do you balance singing and entrepreneurship?

I think that is the power of a woman and a mother. Most women are great at multitasking innately. When the need arises they can turn into superwomen/ supermoms. Hence it is a question I ask myself too. I am just blessed with faith and focus by the almighty.

As a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer, how would you define yourself in terms of style, and how does your average day start?

I always keep notes and jot down to-do lists in a pretty traditional way. It is a daily routine. I plan my day ahead and even if 50% of the to-do list is achieved I feel a sense of achievement. Failing to plan is planning to fail – though there will always be twists and turns along the path but you gotta have the foundation ready and strong, to keep from scattering all over.

So after Dil Mein Baje what’s next in the offing, any further Bollywood ...international collaborations that we can look forward to?

I have loads of plans however, how things pan out is always in the hands of the almighty and destiny. I do have songs, including those in foreign languages, in the pipeline. It has to appeal to a wider Indian crowd (the crowd that appreciates our Indian music as well), across the world.

In your musical journey and living in Dubai you have come across various international artists...what are the learnings or influence they have had on your singing?

It definitely opened my mind a lot more. I look at music beyond just Bollywood, thanks to the influence of music from other cultures especially, Arabic and Western.

Any plans of coming down to the South of India? When can we expect you to sing in the City of Pearls- Hyderabad?

Yes, South is on my top list. Some of the best artists in India hail from the south and I would be honoured to meet the crowd that produces such amazing talents. I hope to be loved by the audience of South India as I plan my visit soon down south...

