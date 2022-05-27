Twitterati Reacts After NCB Gives Clean Chit To Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

May 27, 2022, 13:32 IST
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan got a clean chit from NCB in the Mumbai drugs case. In the press note released by NCB, it's mentioned that based on an input NCB Mumbai on October 2nd, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Arbaaz, Aryan,  Ishmeet, and Gomit at International Port Termnal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and M unmun at Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in the possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

See how Twitterati reacts after Aryan Khan gets clean chit from NCB in Mumbai Drugs case.


