Twitterati Reacts After NCB Gives Clean Chit To Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan got a clean chit from NCB in the Mumbai drugs case. In the press note released by NCB, it's mentioned that based on an input NCB Mumbai on October 2nd, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Arbaaz, Aryan, Ishmeet, and Gomit at International Port Termnal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and M unmun at Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in the possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

See how Twitterati reacts after Aryan Khan gets clean chit from NCB in Mumbai Drugs case.

Today #ncb is filing chargesheet of #aryankhan and going to give him clean chit , all media will make #aryankyan hero today and they will make all honest #NCB officer villain today , but do u all surprise by this , I am not surprised because when people with money and — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) May 27, 2022

Clean chit to #AryanKhan What a happy day for SRK sir and the whole Khan Daan who also celebrate their little one's bday today ❤️ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) May 27, 2022

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to #AryanKhan - I mean AFTER ALL THAT? - the selfies in custody, the slander, the salacious coverage on prime time TV- what happened to the elaborate sinister sounding yarn spun at the time? — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 27, 2022

What we kept telling: the NCB gave a

Clean chit to #AryanKhan in the Mumbai drugs case.

#AryanKhan was not found in possession of drugs & yet spent almost a month in jail. This was the time Ajay Mishra Teni 's son brutally killed farmers. Accountability?

#AryanKhan — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) May 27, 2022