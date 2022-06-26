Twitterati Questions On No Reaction From BigHit Over V Dating Blackpink Jennie

Jun 26, 2022, 12:47 IST
It is not new for the members of BTS to fall prey to dating rumours, right! Obviously, a big yes. Recently, RM was into marriage rumours with some unknown girl. But every time their music company has come up with statements saying that it is not true. 
Reacting to RM's Marriage rumours BigHit Entertainment released a statement saying "RM's marriage rumours are not true. We are currently taking swift action against malicious rumours started on YouTube."
But now the news is that fans have started questioning Why BigHit didn’t react to BTS V dating rumours with Blackpink Jennie. 
Few suspect that the rumours might be true and that's why they didn’t react anything, also few were upset with the agency for not reacting to Taehyung’s dating rumours. See how netizens are tweeting about V dating Blackpink Jennie rumours.

