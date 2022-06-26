Twitterati Questions On No Reaction From BigHit Over V Dating Blackpink Jennie

It is not new for the members of BTS to fall prey to dating rumours, right! Obviously, a big yes. Recently, RM was into marriage rumours with some unknown girl. But every time their music company has come up with statements saying that it is not true.

Reacting to RM's Marriage rumours BigHit Entertainment released a statement saying "RM's marriage rumours are not true. We are currently taking swift action against malicious rumours started on YouTube."

But now the news is that fans have started questioning Why BigHit didn’t react to BTS V dating rumours with Blackpink Jennie.

Few suspect that the rumours might be true and that's why they didn’t react anything, also few were upset with the agency for not reacting to Taehyung’s dating rumours. See how netizens are tweeting about V dating Blackpink Jennie rumours.

Funny how fast Hybe shuts down RM’s marriage rumor but kept silent on Taehyung’s dating rumor 🫥 — テテ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@winter_fayeee) June 24, 2022

look how fast hybe shuts down abt marriage rumors on RM but not released any single statement abt taehyung's dating rumors lmao — this user misses jimin (@mydailymochi) June 24, 2022

Big Hit denied directly to RM

What about Taehyung dating rumours 🤔 — Grim (@Grim26101502) June 24, 2022

The big hit denied RM's dating and marriage rumors but still haven't voiced the dating rumors of Taehyung and Jennie despite being mentioned a lot by the media. Also means BIGHIT INDIRECTLY ACCEPTED pic.twitter.com/8JheBTfjRc — Kim Min Ha (@Smilinggg7) June 24, 2022

Hybe shut down rumour of jhope dating rumours and rm married but its been one month of taehyung and jennie they didn't make any statement https://t.co/cO4vu6Q2Tm — TAEHYUNG PARIS (@c_shria) June 24, 2022

See how quick they were with RM but silent about the Taehyung and Jennie thing. Im telling y'all hybe planned that rumor to cover up garams bullying scandal. https://t.co/lragdWluwl — ye (@_loonaevis) June 24, 2022

i didnt know there was a rumor that RM was gonna marry a non celeb woman untill Bighit denied it otherwise taehyung and jennie rumor have been spreaded all over the world yet Bighit still not give us any clues or responses. sus. — . (@tauamatdeh) June 24, 2022

Also Read: See What Kim Taehyung Is Doing In Paris