Twitterati Predicts Khatron ke Khiladi Winner Even Before KKK12 Launch

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is one of the most awaited shows, and fans can't wait to watch it. Season 12 is set to premiere next month. Rohit Shetty's hosting skills never disappoint the viewers, who are waiting with bated breath for yet another fresh season. The show makers are ready to entertain the audience with stunts and unique ideas. All the contestants are preparing to show off their talent in South Africa, where the shooting will take place. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has already done with the promo shoot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestants are strong and the audience has predicted that the competition is going to be tough. The top contestants who are expected to give each other a tough fight are Munawar, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, and Sriti.

One look at Twitter and it is easy to see that Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers are flooding social media platforms with the names of winner and runner-up, who they think would make it to the finals. Yes we know that it is too early to predict the winner and runner up that too before even the show launches.

We can say that Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers are excited and can't wait to watch the show. As we mentioned before, as per Khatron Ke Khiladi Wikipedia page, the show might air from August 6. Let us know your prediction for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.