See how Twitterati Gives The Review Of BB Telugu 4 Monal Gajjar's Kaagaz

Jan 08, 2021, 09:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay starrer Kaagaz is streaming on ZEE5. Satish Kaushik is the director of the movie. The story of the film is all about a man who fights to reclaim his identity as he has been declared dead in government records. The film is jointly bankrolled by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik and Vikas Malu. Pankaj Tripati in an interview said that, “It was a spellbinding experience working with Satish Kaushik and on Kaagaz. Shooting it was like a trance. I think it’s the first time that an NSD pass-out director and an NSD pass-out actor are working together.”

Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and tweeted, "Saw @satishkaushik2’s directorial #Kaagaz. It makes u realize the magic of sheer simplicity. A well told story of a common man in an extraordinary situation. @TripathiiPankaj’s performance as #Mritak is outstanding. #MonalGajjar is definitely a find. @ZEE5India @BeingSalmanKhan."

Everyone is singing praises for Pankaj Tripathii and Monal Gajjar.  See how Twitterati gives the review of Kaagaz -

