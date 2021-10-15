Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Dasara release Kotigobba 3 hit theatres after a day's delay following a clash between producer and distributor. The movie directed by Shiva Karthik has Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian, and Aftab in key roles. Arjun Janya has scored the music.

It is worth mentioning here that Kichcha Sudeep's fans had vandalised theatres after learning that the shows had been cancelled. Now, the movie has opened to positive reviews from the audience.

Check out the audience reaction to Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3:

#Kotigobba3 1st half completed 🙌

Full entertainment pack .comedy action 🎬 all is good .baadhash acting awesome 2nd half waiting #KichchaSudeep @KicchaSudeep — Honest Review (@movielover5678) October 15, 2021

#Kotigobba3 Interval. Good so far.@KicchaSudeep Entry Scene, Pattaki Poriyo song, Poland Chase, Interval Block are the highlights of first half. — cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the music director Arun Janya shared a video of the Kotigobba3 BGM making for Sudeep's fans.

A small glimpse of making of #Kotigobba3 BGM ! Team needs your blessings ! Watch it at your nearest theatres! Our beloved Abhinava Chakravarthy @KicchaSudeep sir will steel the show for sure 😇@BleedForKichcha @KicchaAddictors @SDKSFA @Kichchacreatiin @KicchafansKKSFC pic.twitter.com/5AETmXDbac — Arjun Janya (@ArjunJanyaMusic) October 15, 2021

#Kotigobba3 -Power Packed Commercial Entertainer👌🏻 Second Half is Superb. Very Entertaining. Flashback episode is Beautiful.@KicchaSudeep steals the show.

Action blocks are very Stylishly composed. Ravishankar - Kiccha jugalbandi is too good. BGM & DOP👌🏻

VFX 👎🏻 Rating 3.75/5 — cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) October 15, 2021

Actor Rakshit Shetty sent his best wishes to the Kotigobba team before the release.