Twitter Review: Kotigobba 3: Kichcha Sudeep Movie Opens To Positive Reviews

Oct 15, 2021, 11:46 IST
Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Dasara release Kotigobba 3 hit theatres after a day's delay following a clash between producer and distributor. The movie directed by Shiva Karthik has Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian, and Aftab in key roles. Arjun Janya has scored the music. 

It is worth mentioning here that Kichcha Sudeep's fans had vandalised theatres after learning that the shows had been cancelled. Now, the movie has opened to positive reviews from the audience. 

Check out the audience reaction to Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3:

Meanwhile, the music director  Arun Janya shared a video of the Kotigobba3 BGM making for Sudeep's fans.

Actor Rakshit Shetty sent his best wishes to the Kotigobba team before the release.

