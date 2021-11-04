Twitter Review Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Only Saviour, Say Thalaivar Fans

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is all set to hit theatres across the world today. The US Premieres and early shows were held last night. The movie directed by Siva has Nayanthara and Gopichand in key roles. Here's the audiencre reaction to Annaatthe from first day first show. The movie has been released in Telugu too as Pedhanna.

Have a look at the tweets making the rounds on social media

Too much melodrama ! Good Interval. #Thalaivar is the only savior! Let's see what second half has in store. Apart from the 20 mins of too much serial vibes, rest is good 👍 #AnnaattheFDFS 1st half! — Kumarey (@Thirpoo) November 4, 2021

Powerful!

Emotional!

Touching!

Verithanam!

Theatre owners - ungalukku two weeks Ada mazhai thaan! #WhoIsAnnaatthe #AnnaattheFDFS — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) November 4, 2021

#AnnaattheFDFS 1st half over like viswasam#updatechinna review Soon — Update Chinna (@Updatechinna) November 4, 2021

#AnnaattheFDFS

1st HALF Done 4.5/5 😱 @directorsiva Kodaana Kodi Nandrigal ❤️🔥🔥 !!



Best 1st Half in Last 20Yrs . Ithu Thaan da RAJINI Padam ✅



Complete Package R.I.P Box Office Records !! pic.twitter.com/teEwMjeRe0 — K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) November 4, 2021

Worse thAn lingaa 😒 padaiyaapa nu sonathu evan da #AnnaattheFDFS — Rahul (@rawwhool) November 4, 2021