The most awaited show, Bigg Boss 14 premieres on October 3. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will return as the host for the 14th season. Since 2010, Salman has been hosting the show. Most of the fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the show. Just a fews days left for the show, fans are speculating who is going to be in the BB house. Reports claim that self-proclaimed god woman Radhe Maa is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house as one of the contestants. Few promos of Radhe Maa seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house are going viral on social media accounts.

Salman Khan, the host of the show declared that this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is going to be different. In the promos, he said that this year Bigg Boss will change the '2020 ka scene'. With the introduction of new elements in the Bigg Boss house, it certainly seems there are going to be numerous twists in store for the viewers.

This time due to the COVID-19 pandemic all the contestants have been quarantined for 14 days before entering the BB house. Just like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 14 will have no commoners. This year, in the Bigg Boss house one could see a married couple, television stars, reality TV stars, and singers. All the contestants will be locked in the house on October 1. The other celebrities who are speculated to be a part of the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla will be seen as guests on the premiere night and it is also expected to have famous contestants from the previous seasons.

After the news of Radhe Maa to be a part of the Bigg Boss 14 broke out, Twitterati didn't keep calm. See how the netizens are reacting.

Radhee Maa promo is now being most talk point betn viewers for any BiggBoss 14 Contestants as of now Dekhiyr Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein?#BiggBoss_Tak #BB14WithBiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/gmPgWnotNx — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2020

Ok but it would be fun seeing sidharth and radhe maa interacting!! Some SidRa content on it's way😂😭💃💃 pic.twitter.com/rSrjHfegiQ — Dimaag mat sarhaa (@SidNaazHeartt) September 29, 2020

In the world full of Radhe Maa FCs, I got my back strong.❤️@PreetiS63372328 Stay. https://t.co/XsewxOQYz0 — Parminder Singh (@parminder1397) September 29, 2020

Looks like Radhe maa liked my new song😭😭 Hum isme akele nhi hai😌🙂 pic.twitter.com/gHxAY0JjXU — Shehnaaz Slays✨ (@FanShehnaaz) September 29, 2020

Radhe Maa coming in Bigg Boss 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Dox7uLOsTT — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@LuciferIite) September 29, 2020

WTF!! Radhe maa is coming in #BiggBoss14 😂😂..Best of luck to other contests, She is like female Swami Om or may be usse bhi jyada but whatever it is @BiggBoss u have made me excited for this season. 😂😂 — GAURAV ​#MI💙 (@igaurav28) September 29, 2020