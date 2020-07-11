CarryMinati, the name which doesn't need any introduction. Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is one of the most popular YouTubers and he started a YouTube channel in 2014. He has got more than 23.5 Million subscribers. The hashtag #CarryMinati is trending on Twitter and he is back in news with his new rap song that hit the video sharing platform on 10th June. The rap song, 'The Art Of Bad Words' has garnered more than 84 lakh views on YouTube with in a few hours. The song is a hit among his followers. Here is the song.

CarryMinati involved in a controversy when his video titled, ‘YouTube vs TikTok - The End’ was pulled down from YouTube for violating the rules. The young YouTuber has a unique style. A couple of days ago, Carry Minati has a released a 3 minutes and 14 seconds long 'Yalgaar'. With this song, he called out YouTube, TikTok creator Amir Siddiqui, another Youtuber Dhruv Rathee, and popular comedian Kunal Kamra. The song went viral online. CarryMinati was criticised by many others but he has also got immense support and love from his fans.

After the release of 'The Art Of Bad Words', the song ignited a wide range of hilarious memes on social media. While the fans of Carry shared positive ones whereas the other section of netizens shared some of the satirical and hilarious memes. Here are some of the Tweets.

When yourbest friend is mutual with your crush and your request is still pending..#carryminati pic.twitter.com/BmFubMutxq — Omraj Nichal (@NichalOmraj) July 11, 2020

When i see carryminati on trending

Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/UGaDhyMq3a — 💕Dilip patidar💕 TAF 3k (@imdilipdpr) July 11, 2020

When my EX tries to come again in my life🤒 pic.twitter.com/iFSOfwCirL — vicky_sharma🇮🇳 (@vicky_sharma___) July 11, 2020

Aftershocks carrys video . Let's make carrys art of bad words view double Le youtube to carry : pic.twitter.com/46TZpWuhEA — Ankita mishra (@Subrata82917474) July 10, 2020