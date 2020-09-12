Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborty made some shocking revelations during the investigation. The 'Jalebi' actress has reportedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to NCB for consuming and purchasing drugs. Interestingly, Rhea shares a good rapport with Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and they are BFFs. Now, the 'Sarrainodu' star has found herself in the eye of the storm.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, named five people in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. One of the names Rhea Chakraborty took was Rakul Preet Singh, a popular star in Tollywood and acted in various Bollywood films.

It is all known knowledge that Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB after reportedly accepting her role in procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty also named designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer, and Mukesh Chhabra. Reports claim that during bail plea, Rhea also told NCB that 80 percent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. The NCB is likely to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the matter soon.

Now the hashtag #RakulPreetSingh and #SaraAliKhan is trending on Twitter. Netizens are busy creating some of the hilarious memes on both Rakul Preet and Sara. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes that we found on Twitter.

