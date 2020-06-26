HYDERABAD: The online war between Bollywood actor Divya Khosla Kumar and Sonu Nigam is going on. It is all known knowledge that Sonu Nigam alleged Bhushan Kumar of maligning his name for speaking out against favouritism in the music industry. Bhushan's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to her social media and shared a video.

She said that Sonu Nigam has started a campaign against T-Series and Bhushan Kumar. She said that T-series had given a break to many outsiders including singers, music directors, lyricists and actors. She said that she has given chance to Neha Kakkar, Rakul Preet Singh, Himansh Kohli and they have become big in the industry. Divya then questioned Sonu Nigam that, "To how many people he has given chance and if he has ever promoted any new talent in the industry". She stressed that Sonu Nigam has not given chance to anyone and now blaming T-series. Divya further claimed that "97% people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids."

Divya Khosla Kumar further added, "Gulshan Kumar has spotted Sonu Nigam who used to sing in Delhi's Ramleela for Rs. 5 and called him to Mumbai from Delhi." In the video, Divya introduces Sheru who has been working as a cook at Kumar's house since 1988. He said that "Gulshan Kumar brought Sonu Nigam from Delhi to Mumbai and has given many chances." He further added that whatever Sonu Nigam is today is because of Gulshanji. Here is the video.

After this video, Twitter filled with memes about how Divya has got the chef Sheru to back her claims. Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram and shared the video of Divya Khosla Kumar. He captioned it as, "Presentttttting Divyaaaaa Khoslaaaaa Kumaaaaar. I think she forgot to open her comments. Let's help her in that."

After the death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam said that "An actor, the one at whom everybody is pointing fingers these days, has done this with me, saying I should not be made to sing, the same actor has done this with Arijit Singh also. What is this? How can you use your power like that?" Sonu Nigam shared a video and captioned it as, "You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry." Here is the video.