Twinbeatz New Single Diamond Out

Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz recently released their new single “Diamond” on the 1st of September 2022.

Twinbeatz duo says,- “My brother and I were just vibing and created this song in our studio one night. The song talks about a guy wanting to propose to the girl he loves, who's always stuck by his side,and he wants to be there for her to help her reach her dreams in life".

Singer-songwriters and music producers, Twinbeatz are twin brothers born and raised out of Chicago, IL, USA. The Twins initially entered the music scene as DJs and producers in which they successfully became known as the #1 DJs across the world for the genre of Punjabi music. In recent years Twinbeatz have shifted paths into the world of singing and songwriting, pushing their music careers in a new direction. Twinbeatz have managed to accumulate well over 200 million+ genuine views across all major music platforms, alongside a quarter million subscribers on YouTube. Being raised in America but staying close-knit to the Punjabi culture and language, Twinbeatz have been successful in creating a style and sound of their own that fuses the two cultures. The duo is extremely popular amongst South Asian communities across the world, resulting in headlined and sold out tours internationally.

