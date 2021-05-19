TV Actress Deepika Singh's Photo Beside Tree Uprooted By Cyclone Tauktae, Know The Truth

Television actress Deepika Singh was severely criticised on social media after she shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. She captioned the photos as, "You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass.. Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae."

She shared another video with caption, "Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain."

Iva shared a couple of tweets and wrote, "Today we have a girlboss posing with (in?) a tree that fell because of the cyclone currently ravaging India’s west coast."

In another tweet, she wrote, "Oh my apologies for fake news, it was actually dancing in the “rain” with the fallen tree as background." Here is the tweet.

Today we have a girlboss posing with (in?) a tree that fell because of the cyclone currently ravaging India’s west coast. pic.twitter.com/gmBVlkWZH3 — Iva (@ivadixit) May 18, 2021

Some of the netizens trolled her very severely. One of the Twitter users wrote, “I'm sorry but stupidly posing with a fallen tree during cyclone is hazardous. I heard that people died. It's unsafe and unnecessary. You don't need motivation from people like these."

See how netizens are reacting to Deepika's photos.

Like, whatttttttttttt ????????🧐 — Geetanjali Singh (@anasazi02) May 18, 2021

I wish I had her motivation to dress up, put on ear rings, make up, and let my hair down to move a fallen tree. I went in a loose tee and torn pyjamas with my hair tied up, to move a part of a tree that had fallen on our car. Best, I didn't take my phone cuz it'd get wet. — Sway (@v_swetha) May 19, 2021

Love that girlboss is #collectingmoments in a cyclone that is wrecking people’s homes. Such moments are truly the equivalent to #fullmadness and #therapy — B (@pseudosabya) May 18, 2021