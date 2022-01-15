TV Actors Want This Contestant to Win Bigg Boss Tamil 5

The wait is over for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 grand finale. Kamal Haasan is all set to host the grand finale episode. It seems Bigg Boss Tamil makers have planned something special to entertain the audience for the weekend.

The top five contestants who are battling for the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 title are Pavani, Raju, Priyanka, Amir and Niroop.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers are engaged in debates over the winner and runner up. They have predicted that Raju or Pavani might bag the trophy. Pavani fans are trending her name, saying she deserves to win the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 trophy. Pavani is getting a huge number of votes for the past three days and her fans are going all out to make her the winner or runner up of the show.

Pavani haters say that Pavani has hired PRs and they are manipulating viewers to vote for her. It’s worth mentioning here that Pavani is trending on Twitter and her fans are posting her video clips from Bigg Boss Tamil house and requesting viewers to vote for her.

Many Tamil small screen celebrities are rooting for Pavani and asking their fans to cast their votes for her. By this, we can say that for sure Pavani will end up as either the winner or runner up of the show. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.