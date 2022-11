TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has died. He was 46 and was popular for TV shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. Reportedly, Siddhaanth collapsed while he was working out in a gym.

Siddhaanth is survived by his wife-model, Alesia Raut and their two kids. He had a daughter from his ex-wife, Ira. He made his debut on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kkusum. Later he went to star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aasman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai. He was also a part of Star Plus’ Grihasti as Rishi.

His last screen appearance was in SONY SAB’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na where he played the supporting role of major Param Shergill.

