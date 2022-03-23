Turning Red Review

Turning Red cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, and James Hong

Turning Red director: Domee Shi

Who wouldn't love comic or animation film? Everyone is a huge fan of animated films. Turning Red is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. The film started premiering on Disney plus Hotstar from March 11, 2022. Here's the review of Turning Red.

Plot: The teenaged Chinese-Canadian protagonist called Mei (voiced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang) discovers she can transform into a giant red panda when she is stressed or agitated. She will become into normal or real self after calming down. Mei feels herself stranger for being optimistic now and then. Mei friends will always be wondering the change in her behavior. The transformation of Mei and her friends(Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Priya, a taciturn Indian girl) reaction forms the story. Mei’s grades are deteriorating, how she overcomes the struggles with her mother is the gist of the styory. Ming Lee (Sandra Oh) love and care towards her daughter can remind or make us relate to it.

Verdict: It is vibrant, funny takes its characters on a large adventure while entertaining and getting the audience of all ages emotionally invested. Turning Red will surely make you all or the audience glued to their seats. It's a kind must watch animation film. It is available on Disney plus hotstar.