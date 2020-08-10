Natural Star Nani has decided to not be an actor who does same roles again and again. But at a point in his career, he became the ultimate neighborhood boy on screen.

In most of his films, he played similar kind of characters but he tried to bring in slight variations to them. Still, people wanted him to try new characters and different scripts. Post Jersey, he seems to have made a constant decision to not fall into "regular" or "typical" traps again.

In not so successful Gangleader, he tried a struggling writer and now, in Tuck Jagdish, we will see him in a character that will remind us of his Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy, the romantic comedy blockbuster directed by Maruthi Dasari, but even more challenging to pull off.

Jagdish will have a mental condition that leads him to try different things and react in unpredictable ways, say reports. Hence, the people who meet him either follow him or observe him closely, as he is irresistibly adorable and fun.

Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing the leading lady roles in the movie. Movie shoot got postponed to November due to the current severe pandemic situation. Soon, the director Shiva Nirvana and his team have plans to start working on all the possible changes they have to make to the original script for a smooth sailing when they restart shooting.