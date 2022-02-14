It's A Wrap for Sharwanand, Rashmikas Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is done with its shoot. The makers announced to have wrapped up the entire shoot. The most awaited film will be coming as Maha Shivaratri special attraction on February 25th.

The new poster released by the team shows Sharwanand bowing down to his on-screen wife played by Rashmika Mandanna and all the Aadavallu (women) in the film. This actually summarizes the theme of the movie. The poster looks vivid with so many womenfolk flashing a beautiful smile to Sharwa’s gesture. This also designates the film is going to be a wholesome family entertainer.

Tirumala Kishore penned a workable subject that will strike a chord with all sections of the audience. The film’s teaser was released recently to an overwhelming response. The title song too was well-received, wherein the second single will be out today.

Sujith Sarang handled the cinematography, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided tunes for the movie.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features a stellar cast.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawath, Gopa Raju, Benarjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, RCM Raju and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Cinematography: Sujith Sarang

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Art Director: AS Prakash

Choreographers: Raju Sundaram and Sekhar VJ

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

