TS Govt Reduces Ticket Prices For Varun Tej's Ghani, Check Rates

The Telugu film industry, which was in severe crisis due to reduced cinema ticket prices and restrictions on the number of shows in cinemas, eventually breathed new life into it with increased ticket prices for RRR, and it is now making history in every area with favourable ticket rates.

With high ticket prices, the RRR fever is gradually fading, and new movies are being released every week, while small films are struggling to find an audience in both multiplexes and single screens.

The Telangana government has decided to cut the price of tickets for Varun Tej's Ghani. There's a lot of excitement around this action-packed movie, which marks Varun Tej's first role as a boxer. With such high ticket prices, families are reconsidering going to the movies.

Now the reduced rates are for

Multiplexes: Rs.200 + GST

Single Screens: Rs.150 including GST

Now with revised rates Ghani is going to perform massive at the Box Office.

Ghani is a boxing backdrop family action drama. Kiran Korrapti is debuting as a director and Allu Bobby and Siddu Mudda are testing their luck as producers.

Ghani is all set to hit the screens worldwide on the 8th of April. Nadhiya, Upendra, Jagapathi babu, Sunil Setty, Saiee Manjrekar, Naresh, and Naveen Chandra are playing key roles in the movie.