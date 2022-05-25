Truth About Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injury on Kushi Sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have been filming in Kashmir for their upcoming film Kushi for the last month. There was news that the actors were hurt while filming a stunt sequence in the last few days of their production. However, the movie's creators have stated that these rumours were false.

Samantha, Vijay, director Shiva Nirvana, and the crew, have returned to Hyderabad after filming for a month in the magnificent valleys of Pahalgam in Kashmir, stated the creators. The film will be released on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"Fake news alert: There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news, " tweeted BA Raju's team

Prior to Kushi, Vijay and Samantha worked in Mahanati, a biographical film based on the life of actress Savitri, played by Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.