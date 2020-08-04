Truth About Rajinikanth Apologising For Traveling Without E-Pass!

Tamil Nadu is under lockdown till August 31 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If people want to travel anywhere, they have to apply for an e-pass travel. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth driving a car and strolling at his farmhouse in Kelambakkam near Chennai went viral on social media. It raised questions on social media whether Rajinikanth had an e-pass to drive till Kelambakkam.

Chennai corporation commissioner Prakash has now clarified that actor Rajinikanth recently traveled to visit his daughter in Kelambakkam after taking all the necessary permission to travel.

A while back, a purported tweet of Rajinikanth apologizing for travelling without e-pass went viral on social media. A fact check revealed that the tweet wasn’t made by Rajinikanth and the post was from a fake account of the superstar.

The last tweet made by Rajinikanth on his Twitter handle was July 22, that he created on February 2013. The fake account under Rajinikanth’s name was created last month.

On the career front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe, which will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, as per reports, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.