Trouble in Varisu Actor Vijay Wife Sangeetha Paradise? Check Truth

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeeta are grabbing the headlines over the past few days. There has been a rumour about there being a rift between the couple. There have been reports that the duo is headed for a divorce.

Rumours surfaced after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha was not seen at the Varisu audio launch and the also did not show up to the baby shower event of Atlee and Priya.

Thalapathy Vijay never brings his personal life into the news, but the news of his reported divorce has set the internet on fire. However, Thalapathy Vijay’s PR team issued a clarification on the matter. A statement released by them read: "The reports of Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce are false. We have no idea how it began."

According to latest information, Sangeetha and her children are on a vacation in the United States, which is why she had to give the events a miss. Vijay is also scheduled to join the family in the US shortly after the release of his upcoming movie, Varisu. Thalapahy fans have now requested Vijay to release an official statement about his divorce so that the spread of the fake news will stop. They are also urging netizens not to circulate rumours and fake news.

Vijay met his wife Sangeetha while shooting for Poove Unakkaga. During the shooting in Chennai, Vijay met Sangeetha, a fan who had come all the way from the UK to meet him. Vijay was impressed by her efforts and later said to have invited her home the next day. The two fell in love and the rest is history.