Trivikram's Review of DJ Tillu

DJ Tillu is produced under the banner Sithara Entertainments. After Siddu narrated the script to the Vamsi producer, they took it to Trivikram Srinivas, who is one of the most successful directors in Tollywood. Trivikram watched the final copy of the film.

Siddu stated in a recently held media interaction that Trivikram saw the final copy of the film, and said it would be a hit, but we have to wait for the audience's verdict. The entire film unit is waiting to see the audience's response to the film. Siddu also did co-write for DJ Tillu with director Vamsi.

