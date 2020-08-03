Until ‘Aravinda Sametha’, the one question that was on everyone’s lips was, when will the two come together..! Indeed, the dynamic actor and the creative director have kept their fans waiting for too long. When they finally joined hands, they proved to be a winning combo, as their film did pretty well at the box office.

After this sweet success, the duo is all set to collaborate once again for their next. Jr NTR will move straight on to Trivikram’s film after the completion of ‘RRR’. All the Telugu audiences, especially Jr NTR fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of ‘RRR’. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a spanner in his work, Rajamouli, it is learnt, is determined to release ‘RRR’ by next year without much delay, if the world becomes free of the dreaded virus by then.

While SS Rajamouli is currently grappling with the COVID-19 infection and on the road to recovery from it, grapevine has it that Trivikram Srinivas on his part is quietly putting all his plans on paper to recreate the magic in combination with Jr NTR. Pretty aware of the buzz that RRR has created for itself, the writer-cum-director is working really hard to come up with a script for Tarak to match with his image post-RRR.

Riding high on Rajamouli’s newly-earned worldwide image, ‘RRR’ is going to be released in 10 languages. And any film of Jr NTR following this magnum opus will have to have a pan-India appeal, which is precisely what is making Trivikram restless. The burden of expectations is also equally huge on Trivikram’s shoulders, post his stupendous hit with Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’

Even though the film was not released in Hindi, the Trivikram magic has floored many in Bollywood and the film rights have been quickly lapped up for a grand remake in Bollywood as well. Needless to say, this will only make Trivikram go the extra mile to churn out an out-of-the-ordinary script for Jr NTR. So far, the Tollywood magician has mesmerized masses with stories and dialogues that were tuned to our nativity here. Will he be able to come up with a storyline and dialogues that will be entertaining enough for pan-Indian audiences will be the million-dollar question now.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Trivikram has already started scanning some prominent Bollywood names to play the love interest of Jr NTR besides other important roles. Harika Hassine Creations and NTR Arts will be bankrolling this much-anticipated movie.