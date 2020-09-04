Trivikram Srinivas is known for his family entertainers and comedy genre films. But the director has good action sensibilities too. He proved that in Mahesh's Khaleja and even in NTR's Aravinda Sametha.

He prefers to make family entertainers as they are his most comfortable subjects to work with. But the director cannot do the same all the time, however big they work out. He understood that and even the stakes will be high with Pan India films that stars are asking for from their directors, these days.

Trivikram has decided to take action route for his NTR and Pawan Kalyan films, say sources. The buzz is that NTR's film story is inspired from Palnadu area faction stories and character will be close Brahmanaidu, characteristics.

We have seen Sr. NTR in the role in Palnati Yuddham, ANR played Balachandrudu role earlier in the film with same name as well. Balakrishna couldn't deliver a sensible action film with his lucky director, B. Gopal surrounding the area, Palnadu, with Palnati Brahmanayudu.

Trivikram wants to tap this area's faction drama with NTR but not in Aravinda Sametha fashion. Film will have all emotions but it will be more action oriented, say sources.

Some sources have also revealed that Trivikram Srinivas has decided to bring Kobali back on track with Pawan Kalyan. The actor has lined up 4 to 5 films for next two to three years and we cannot expect Trivikram and Pawan film to finish in under 50 or 60 working days.

After Agnyathavasi failure Trivikram wants to make a strong comeback with Pawan Kalyan as their combination cannot stop with such a disaster. So, he has chosen action oriented story, Kobali for their next, say sources.

When will this film start and when will it release, no one can tell. But Pawan Kalyan is ready to finish his films without any delays after the pandemic, according to the close sources. Hence this could be Trivikram's next after NTR film!