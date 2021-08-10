Trivikram Srinivas to Pit Top Bollywood Hero Against Mahesh as Villain

After 'Sarileru Nikevvaru', Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu is busy with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu are teaming up for an out and out action Entertainer. Now, a new buzz about the same project is being heard in the Telugu cine yard. We hear that a Bollywood villain is all set to make his Tollywood debut in the Mahesh Babu starrer directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Yes, we hear that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in the upcoming film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

We hear that there has already been a round of talks with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt is said to have been impressed by the story narration. As per the buzz, the Bollywood actor is also said to have given the green signal to appear as a powerful villain in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt is already playing the villain in 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring rocking star Yash. Sanjay Dutt's role in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas had earlier worked together in 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Now, for the third time, the two are joining hands. This will be the 28th film starring Mahesh Babu and the title is not fixed for the movie either.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde is likely to be the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. If all goes according to plan, the movie will start rolling by the end of this year and will be released next year.