As we all know, Jr NTR will soon be working with Trivikram Srinivas for #NTR30. The shooting of the film is expected to begin by mid-2021.

If reports are to be believed, Trivikram Srinivas is planning to rope in a Bollywood actress for this yet-to-be-titled flick. The director is toying with the idea of casting Bollywood teen sensation and late Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor. Jhanvi, who is right now basking in the success of ‘Gunjan Saxena’, could well turn out to be the female lead opposite Jr NTR. However, we are not here to jump the gun and like all of you, we too hope the makers of the film will throw more light on it soon.

Joining hands for the first time, Jr NTR and Trivikram delivered a blockbuster hit in ‘Aravinda Sametha’ in 2018. Ever since Trivikram broke the news of their next collaboration for a new movie, Tarak’s fans are over the moon, visualizing the repeat of this dream combo.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘RRR’ under the direction of SS Rajamouli. The film is made on a lavish budget of nearly Rs 450 crore. It is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem.

The film has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Allison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Samuthirakani in important roles. Rajamouli and the film unit are looking at 2021 as the possible year of the release. Knowing Rajamouli and his painstaking efforts in chiseling his films, coupled with the coronavirus crisis, one only hopes the much awaited film will not go past 2021 for release.