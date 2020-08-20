There have been several speculations about writer-director Trivikram Srinivas' next film. The director has announced his next with Jr. NTR, long time ago but the buzz stated that he might direct another film before Jr. NTR's one.

As Jr. NTR's availability to start their film shoot is completely based on his RRR shoot completion, Trivikram expects that SS Rajamouli's film will take at least one year to complete entire shooting process.

Still there are sequences left in RRR that requires huge number of extras and crew to participate. Until and unless, they are shot by the team RRR, Jr.NTR's part in the film, won't be over, say reports.

By locking the full script for their film, with the permission of NTR and producers, Trivikram Srinivas has plans to start a film with another hero. Mostly, it could be with Venkatesh, for the senior star's 75th film.

Now, the buzz states that the director got an offer from Sravanthi Movies Ravi Kishore, who produced his debut directorial, Nuvve Nuvve. The producer wants to see if Trivikram Srinivas can make a film with his nephew Ram Pothineni.

Well, there has been buzz about Trivikram planning a multi-starrer with Venkatesh. Will he look to cast Ram in the same film? Both the heros have already worked on a remake of Bollywood comedy - Bol Bacchan, Masala in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas' first director, Vijay Bhaskar. Masala did not work but Venkatesh and Ram did not look odd on screen. Let's wait for more details about the project to be announced.