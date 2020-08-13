Trivikram Srinivas is one of the most famous writer-diretors of Telugu Cinema ever. He has a popularity and status among youth that many desire and envy about too. His friendship with Pawan Kalyan is most talked about among Industry circles as well.

The director took time off his busy schedules to write Teenmar, remake of Love Aaj Kal, on the insistence on its lead actor, Pawan Kalyan. The film did not work at the box office and Trivikram stopped writing for other director films, ever since.

Now, we hear that Pawan Kalyan might do the remake of Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyapanum Koshiyum, most talked about film in recent times and the actor wants the script to be written by Trivikram Srinivas.

According to the sources, the writer-director is completed dedicated to Jr. NTR's film in his direction and he has been working on the film script for months. The script is at a stage where Trivikram doesn't want to touch it again out of the fear of spoiling it.

Jr. NTR heard the first half and loved it too. As RRR shooting will take time to start and complete, in the meantime, Trivikram can complete writing AK remake in Telugu feels the actor and even Telugu producer, Naga Vamsi.

The owner of Sithara Entertainments is a close friend of the director and constant collaborator too. So, Trivikram is being asked by the actor and producer to consider working on it, at least as a writer, say sources.