A charming personality, Krishna ruled Telugu cinema from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. He also charmed us with his fabulous dance performances in films and even went on to perform a guest dance number in the movie Yamaleela upon the producer and director’s request at the fag end of his career.

In one of the many interesting trivia about the actor which are surfacing on the internet, one such aspect came to the fore. It is common nowadays for filmmakers to register movie name titles based on hit songs or use a particular dialogue. Sometimes the yesteryear song titles have also been repeated albeit with a different tune and lyric. We stumbled upon one such song picturized on the Burripalem Bullodu from the movie Gouri.

The song Gala Gala Paruthunna Godari Laa song from his movie titled Gouri which was made in 1974, the initial lines of the song were again used in his son Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster movie Pokiri directed by Puri Jagannadh with a similar tune.

The song Gala Gala Paruthunna Godari Laa was shot on the scenic Godavari river with Krishna and Jamuna in the lead. The song was sung by legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam, the music was composed by Satyam and the lyrics were by Dasarathi.

Exactly 32 years later the song with the same initial intro lines were picturized on Mahesh Babu and Ileana on the sandy beaches though.

The song was sung by Nihal, the lyrics were written by the late Kandikonda and the music was by maestro Mani Sharma. The song went on to become a big hit along with the rest of the music album. Pokiri per se was Mahesh Babu’s biggest blockbuster movie to date. When the movie was re-released in theatres this year on August 9 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday the shows went houseful for all four shows across the Telugu states.

The actor brought the Cowboy and James Bond genres into Telugu films apart from the numerous technical contributions. His film career spanned nearly five decades and the Superstar had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles, ranging from social, and thriller, to family-oriented subjects. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India.

His son Mahesh Babu has taken his legacy forward and is considered one of the top league stars in the Telugu film industry.

