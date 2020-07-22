Trisha Krishnan is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. She enjoys an incredible fan following and has won the hearts of the people with her stunning on-screen performances. She acted in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. A couple of days ago, news broke out that Simbu and Trisha are going to marry. It is all known knowledge that Simbu had been in a relationship with Nayanthara and later with Hansika but now he is single. Another report claims that both Trisha and Simbu are already married.

Some sections of people would feel happy if this piece of speculation comes true. Let us wait and see whether it merely ends up as a wild gossip or becomes true. As of now, 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' stars didn't react to the news.

Amidst all the rumours, Trisha stepped out to have a cup of coffee and pampered herself at a salon. She donned mask and gloves; looked cool and classy. Here are the photos.

In an interview, Trisha said, "I've known Simbu for many years. He's not my type; not a person I'd fall in love with. He is a great friend, and I believe that one can't fall in love with a good friend."

Simbu and Trisha shared screen space for the first time together with the film, 'Alai' in 2003, and later they acted in Gautham Menon's 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' in 2010. Recently, Trisha and Simbu joined their hands together for a short film by Gautham Menon titled 'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn', giving the fans a hint that 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2' is just around the corner.