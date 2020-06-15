HYDERABAD: The coronavirus induced lockdown has made people think about themselves and most of the folks have learned how to live during these gloomy days. People are staying at home and are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained. Film stars are no exception. Recently, we have seen some of the stars like Samantha, Priya Prakash and others going on a social media detox during the lockdown period.

Now, the South Indian beauty, Trisha Krishan wants to take a break from the digital world. Yes. The 'Peta' actress confirmed the news. She took to her micro-blogging site and revealed that she is going off from social media. Her tweet reads as, "On a happy but "my mind needs oblivion at the moment" note, a digital detox it is...Stay home! Stay safe! This too shall pass. Love you all and see you soon." Here is the tweet.

Recently, Trisha has entered the world of TikTok and was seen dancing to the 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion.She captioned the TikTok video as, 'I bit the bait’. Here is the video.

During this lockdown period, the actress was quite active on social media and enthralled fans with her posts. Trisha acted in a 12-minute-long short film, 'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn' which was shot during the lockdown. Director Gautham Menon released the short film on May 20th. This short film is the continuation of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya. Trisha got appreciation for her acting in Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn and it received mixed reviews from the audience. The film was shot in the houses of Trisha and Simbhu. The family members of the stars have helped them in the making of the movie. AR Rahman who scored music for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya also composed the tunes for Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

On the career front, Trisha has a few films in her kitty. Trisha will be seen in a Malayalam movie Ram, in which Mohanlal is the male lead. Jeethu Joseph is the director of the film. Trisha will be seen in the role of a doctor named Vineetha. Besides Ram, Trisha will be seen in a Tamil movie Raangi, which is an action thriller. M. Saravanan is going to helm the project and is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The other films in which Trisha will be seen as the female lead are Sugar directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.