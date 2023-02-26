Tribute To Ilayaraaja Event Gets Rousing Response

The much anticipated Tribute To Ilayaraaja event was held in Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad and it was a gala affair. It went on from 6:30 PM to 10 PM.

Ilayaraaja’s chartbuster classics were crooned live on stage by talented singers and it was an enjoyable experience to everyone.

Kodandarami Reddy, Ashwini Dutt, Mani Sharma, RP Patnaik, Ramajogaiah Sastry, C Kalyan, Mrunal Thakur, and others felicitated Ilayaraaja at the event.

With Ilayaraaja turning 80 soon, a logo of the same was unveiled. His legendary body of work was cherished at the event.