Tribute To Ilayaraaja Event Gets Rousing Response

Feb 26, 2023, 14:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

The much anticipated Tribute To Ilayaraaja event was held in Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad and it was a gala affair. It went on from 6:30 PM to 10 PM. 

Ilayaraaja’s chartbuster classics were crooned live on stage by talented singers and it was an enjoyable experience to everyone. 

Kodandarami Reddy, Ashwini Dutt, Mani Sharma, RP Patnaik, Ramajogaiah Sastry, C Kalyan, Mrunal Thakur, and others felicitated Ilayaraaja at the event. 

With Ilayaraaja turning 80 soon, a logo of the same was unveiled. His legendary body of work was cherished at the event.


Read More:

Tags: 
Ilayaraaja Event
Ilayaraaja
Advertisement
Back to Top