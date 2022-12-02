Trending: Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah in Mecca

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah, Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, in Mecca (Makkah) on Thursday. Several pictures and video clips of the actor draped in rida and izar (ihram garments) performing the pilgrimage have made their way on the social media platforms.

Earlier, Khan posted a video on social media saying he has wrapped up his upcoming ‘Dunki’ movie shoot in Saudi Arabia. Later, his fans started flooding the comments section with suggestions for performing Umrah as he was in the vicinity of the holy city of Makkah.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and the warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew, a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

A very big Shukran to @mocsaudi_en , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… pic.twitter.com/gjCqCMRSZk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2022

Part of the Dunki movie shooting was done in London. The film is slated for release on December 22 next year. Taapsee and Boman Irani will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie. SRK has three big releases — Pathan, Jawan and Dunki — next year.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Rajkumar Hirani is directing the film.

Also Read: President Murmu’s 2-day Andhra Visit to Begin on Dec 4: Itinerary Inside

