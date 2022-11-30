Treasure Hunt For Gold in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 makers finally announced the wild card entries of the season-- Golden Boys’ Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar.

The Show has entered its ninth week. After nine weeks, Bigg Boss has given a chance to the contestants to earn back Rs 25 lakhs.

It is worth mentioning here that in the second week, BB16 host Salman Khan assigned a task to the nominated contestants. They had to select one person who they trusted will take their side. Sumbul selected Sajid, Archana selected Priyanka, and Soundarya selected Gautam.

Salman told them that if no one hit the buzzer or if it was pressed just twice, he would announce the outcome later, but if they pressed the buzzer three times, the prize money would be reduced. The contestants pressed three times.

However, they only received half of the price. The finalists lost around Rs. 25 lakhs, or half of the prize money.

Now, it is time for the contestants to earn back the lost money. For today's task, the activity area was designed as a safe containing a mountain of gold coins worth Rs. 25 lakh, and the contestants must discover a seven-digit passcode to open it. These seven digits are hidden in the items made of gold in the house. At regular intervals, 'Bigg Boss' will share instructions to get to the digits. Once the contestants succeed in unlocking the passcode while evading the threat of the Golden Guys and getting to the safe, they will earn the lost prize money.’

