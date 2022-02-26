Top TV Celebrity Has Millions of Followers But Follows Just 4 People

Sana Khan, a name that needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular stars in the film industry. A former actress and Bigg Boss contestant married Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020 in an intimate ceremony. She met Anas Saiyad in 2017 in Mecca and then in 2018 and she learned a few things about Islam from him. They met again in 2020 and reconnected with each other. Maulana Anas Saiyad, also an Islamic scholar.

She took her retirment from the film industry and said that she took the decision to serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. Sana acted in movies like Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho. She was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 6 and a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

She is one of the persons who stay active on social media. She posts lovely pictures on her Instagram. She enjoys an incredibel fan following. She has 4.6 M followers on Instagram. If you look at her Instagram handle, we bet you will be scrolling time and again. Sana Khan goes to wonderful locations for holidaying.

But my dear readers, guess how many people Sana Khan is following on her Instagram. The answer is 'Four'... Yes! What you read is absolutely right! She is just following four Instagram handles. She follows her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid, her own beauty and cloth brand pages — Haya By Sana Khan, Faces Spa By Sana Khan and Hayat Welfare Foundation.