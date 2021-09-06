Top Tollywood Producer Steps Out of Maa Elections, Quits Prakash Raj Panel

Looks like things are getting hotter in MAA elections. The latest news doing the rounds is that top Tollywood producer Bandla Ganesh, who was one of the members of the panel for Prakash Raj has walked out of the panel. The buzz is that Bandla Ganesh is all set to contest for General Secretary post as an independent candidate.

There's no official word on why Bandla Ganesh quit Prakash Raj's panel. But his exit has sure set tongues wagging on social media. Bandla Ganesh wished Prakash Raj the best for MAA elections. The elections are going to be held on 10th of October, 2021.

Here’s the full list of the candidates from Prakash Raj’s panel:

President – Prakash Raj

Executive vice-president – Meka Srikanth

Vice-presidents – Benerjee, Hema

General Secretary – Jeevitha Rajasekhar

Joint Secretaries – Uttej, Anitha Chowdary

Treasurer – Nagineedu

Executive committee members:

Anasuya, Ajay, Bhoopal, Brahmaji, ETV Prabhakar, Govinda Rao, Khayyum, Kaushik, Pragati, Ramana Reddy, Sreedhar Rao, Shiva Reddy, Sameer, Sudigaali Sudheer, D Subba Raju, Suresh Kondeti, Tanish and Tarzan.