Top Tollywood Actress Confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT?

Bigg Boss Non-Stop, also known as Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all ready to premiere on February 26th. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are eager to watch the new concept of Bigg Boss. And the rumors are doing the rounds that ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu show will enter the Bigg Boss Non-Stop glasshouse. As of now, the rumored contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house are Anchor Sravanthi, Anchor Shiva, Vishwak movie hero Arjun, Anil Rathod Model, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, 7 Arts Sarayu, Akhil, and Ariyana.

Now there is another speculation that Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 contestant Tejaswi Madivada is going to participate in the Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Tejaswi gave her best and was always in the frontline for controversial fights with season 2 winner Kaushal Mandal. So it is worth mentioning that if Tejasswi's entry into the Bigg Boss Non Stop house is true, then the show will be filled with high drama and fights. Bigg Boss Non Stop, an OTT reality show that will only premiere on the OTT platform—DisneyPlus Hotstar. Bigg Boss Non Stop will go 24/7 live where live will be available only for the subscribers of Hotstar, non subscribers will have a one-hour episode and it will be available only on Hotstar. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.