Top Tollywood Actors Eye OTT Debut With Bigg Boss Non-stop?

Hey, Bigg Boss Telugu lovers, Bigg Boss makers are back again to entertain you with a new concept—Bigg Boss Non Stop, also known as Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. The Bigg Boss Non Stop makers have released the first promo. King Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the Bigg Boss Non Stop show.

So... are you eager to know who are the Bigg Boss Non Stop contestants? Well, then check this out. There is much speculation happening about the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Non stop house. Rumors say that Bigg Boss Telugu ex-contestants will be entering the glass house. Contestants who are rumored to be taking part in Bigg Boss Non-Stop are Navdeep, Dhanraj, Katthi Karthika, Deepthi Sunaina, Jaffar, Baba Bhasker, Avinash, Mehboob, Sohel, Ariyana, Natraj, and Jessie.

Anyway, Bigg Boss Non Stop makers have created something unique to grab the attention of the audience. As we said before, Bigg Boss Non Stop is different from Bigg Boss Telugu television show. The show will have a 24/7 live streaming that will air on Disney plus Hotstar. Only Hotstar subscribers can watch the live stream, and non-subscribers will have a one-hour episode.

No Bigg Boss Non Stop episode will be premiered on television. Bigg Boss Non Stop might kick start in the last week of February. Now, the makers have dropped as new promo featuring top Tollywood actors Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore, we wonder if t he two are making their small screen debut with Bigg Boss non top.

Have a look at the promo...

Bigg Boss Telugu viewers who watched the promo are all excited to watch the show. Which ex-contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu do you want to see in the Bigg Boss Non Stop house? Comment below