Top Tollywood Actor Bags Ranveer Singh's 83 Telugu Rights

The upcoming film 83, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, and it will be released on December 23, 2021.

Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev in the film, which depicts the former Indian captain's life and India's win against the formidable West Indies in the 1983 World Cup. In the film, Deepika Padukone will portray Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. Kabir Khan directed the film, which is based on India's legendary World Cup victory in 1983.

The film will be dubbed into Telugu and presented by Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna. The actor will collaborate with Reliance Entertainment to release the film in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared that " India won its first world cup in 83 &we still get goose bumps when we think of that moment. Very happy to present the Telugu version of the film 83"

The film is also being dubbed in Tamil, and superstar Kamal Haasan will release it through his production company Raaj Kamal Films, in collaboration with Sashikanth's Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

With cricket being a popular sport throughout the country and two southern celebrities joining the bandwagon, the film's creators and marketing team feel it has the potential to reach a wide audience.