Top Social Media Influencers Hint at Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner

Social media is all about who is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 winner. It is known that there are many speculations and predictions happening but the most common name we hear is Faisal as the winner of KKK12. A few Instagram pages confirmed that Faisal won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale round over Mohit. However, over the last four days, a section of the audience has been murmuring that Faisal is removed from the show. The buzz says that Faisal will get an exit pass and will re-enter the show as a wild card entry, same as Pratik. Anyway, there is no confirmation whether Faisal is going to get an eviction pass or not. Meanwhile, Faisal has confirmed that he is entering the new reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, on Instagram by posting a photo with his poster and captioned " I'm here to happily announce that I'm starting a new journey. And this time you all are going to see a very surprising glimpse of me, only on JHALAK DIKHHLA JA. This is something very new and very challenging to me. But taking challenges and winning them, is what you all have taught me. I'm going to give my 100% to win this show! All I need is your love and support @colorstv @myqyuki".

For Faisal's post, a few social media influencers commented that " come out winning again" and "winner again." By these comments, netizens believe that Faisal has bagged the KKK12 trophy. So if Faisal gets eliminated this week, then KKK12 viewers won't need to get disappointed because makers will definitely plan for his re-entry. The contestants who are predicted for the top five Khatron Ke Khiladi positions are Faisal, Mohit, Tuskar, Jannat, and Rubina. Faisal and Mohit's names are predicted for winner and runner up following Tuskar as the second runner of the show. Meanwhile, Jannat and Rubina will end up in 4th and 5th positions.