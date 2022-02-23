This Top Kollywood Actress Will Host Bigg Boss Ultimate?

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of the Tamil TV reality show, Bigg Boss is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and creating records on the OTT platform. The contestants are impressing the audience with their game and fights. The fight between Vanitha and Julie is trending all over the social media platforms.

In the third week, Bigg Boss gave a twist to the audience and contestants by eliminating two contestants. Abhinay Vaddi and Shariq Khan got the red cards last week. And the bigger twist was Kamal Haasan announcing that he would not be hosting the Bigg Boss Ultimate show anymore due to date issues with his film. Kamal is working in "Vikram", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame. He promised to be back for Bigg Boss Tamil season 6.

Kamal Haasan enjoys a huge craze for his own style of hosting the Bigg Boss. Now, there is a lot of speculation on which celebrity will be replacing Kamal Hasaan as Bigg Boss Ultimate host.

As per Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, no one can replace Kamal Haasan as host and they will definitely miss him on the Bigg Boss stage. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss Ultimate's makers have reached out to Kollywood actor Simbu to sign a deal as the host. If the rumours are believed, Simbu is likely to host the Bigg Boss Ultimate show.

Let us wait and see what the makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate have in store for the audience.