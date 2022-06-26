This Top Jabardasth Actor to Take Part in Bigg Boss Telugu 6

After Bigg Boss Non Stop, the audience are waiting for BiggBoss Telugu season 6. There are many rumors doing the rounds on social media platforms about contestants. It is said that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will now invite commoners to participate in the show, and interested candidates can apply for it on the Star Maa website. Earlier, only season 2 had commoners. Later, the makers dropped the plan of taking commoners in the show for unknown reasons. The contestants who are rumored for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 are Amardeep, Aadhi, Chaitra Rai, Deepthi Pilli, Navya Awamy, Varshini, Anchor Dhanush, and Bigg Boss Non-Stop contestants are Shiva, Anil, and Mitraw.

Now Jabardasth top actor, Auto Ramprasad, is also added to the list of contestants. The name of Auto Ramprasad also cropped up earlier stating that he would be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and the OTT version of the game show, Bigg Boss Non-stop. The fans are excited about Ramprasad’s entry this time. However, we should wait for the official announcement from the makers.