Top Gear Movie Review

Top Gear is the third theatrical release from Aadi Saikumar. The film is produced by K.V. Sridhar Reddy. The thriller was released today in theatres. What about the film and its quality? Is the content good? Find out in our review.

Plot:

Siddharth (Mime Gopi) is a high-profile drug dealer who is in Hyderabad. His plan is to escape to Singapore with a cachet of drugs. A team of cops are after the same consignment. Arjun (Aadi Sai Kumar) is a cab driver who is dragged into this controversy. He has to do what Siddharth asks him to. Otherwise, the villain is going to kill his wife Aadhya (Riya Suman).

The film is a ride during a night. The hero is in his taxi, travelling the busy roads of Hyderabad city. He has to trace David so that Siddharth can leave his wife.

Performances:

Aadi Saikumar is a solid performer. He delivers his career's top-most performance. He is intense. Riya Suman is seen as his beautiful wife. She is lovely to watch. Mime Gopi is very good. Shatru as a cop is very entertaining and engaging.

Brahmaji and Satyam Rajesh play nice roles. Each supporting role is etched very well.

Technical Team:

Music Director Harshavardhan Rameswar is the life and soul of this movie. His BGM is riveting. This is his best work after Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy'. There is only one song. It is sung by the super-talented guy Sid Sriram. The cinematography by Sai Sriram is sparkling. The night scenes are made immensely watchable by it. The editing is sharp. The second half needs some trimming. Over all, the editing is sharp.

What is Good?:

The story setting is very interesting. An innocent person getting into a trap is very interesting to execute. Director Shashikanth enjoys the task.

Aadi Saikumar has no scenes with his wife after the first 15 minutes. We find good chemistry between the husband and wife when they are around.

The villains don't waste their time. They are smart and know that they have to chase after their rivals.

The police and criminal scenes are solid.

What is Bad?

The second half should have been more thrilling. The editing here needed some betterment.

Verdict:

Top Gear is a film that is on the top of its game. Watch it!

